Decatur woman hears gunshot, finds bullet in her house, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur woman escaped injury when a bullet went through her house early Sunday and lodged in a wall.

Decatur man denies following juvenile girl and firing at her vehicle

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 47-year-old woman, who lives in the 1100 block of East Division Street, heard the gunshot at 2:55 a.m. but had no other information on who fired it.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

