Decatur woman hits her child's father over head with tire iron, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur mother became so upset during a dispute with the father of her child that she grabbed a tire iron out of her car and hit him over the head with it, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 29-year-old man was still bleeding from a 2-inch-long wound to the top of his forehead when they were called to the parking lot of Portage Place apartments on the afternoon of May 11.

The affidavit does not say whether the man needed hospital treatment for his head wound. It does say the 24-year-old woman was arrested the same day and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. She is now free from the Macon County Jail after posting a $500 bond on bail of $5,000. Her bail conditions forbid contact with her child’s father.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

