Decatur woman identified in fatal I-72 crash

SPRINGFIELD — A Decatur woman is dead after a vehicle crash Friday night in Springfield. 

A news release from Illinois State Police stated that Terieica L. Smith, 44, of Decatur, was driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry on eastbound Interstate 72 late Friday night. At approximately 11:49 p.m., for an unknown reason, the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway near milepost 105 and struck a tree, according to ISP.

Smith was transported to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries, the news release stated. 

No further information was available.

