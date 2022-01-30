Decatur woman identified in fatal Interstate 72 crash

SPRINGFIELD — A Decatur woman is dead after a vehicle crash Friday night in Springfield.
A news release from Illinois State Police stated that Terieica L. Smith, 44, of Decatur, was driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry on eastbound Interstate 72 late Friday night. At approximately 11:49 p.m., for an unknown reason, the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway near milepost 105 and struck a tree, according to ISP.
Smith was transported to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries, the news release stated.
No further information was available.
