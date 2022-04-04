 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur woman in parked car escapes injury after vehicle is hit by bullet, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman escaped injury when the parked car she was sitting in was hit with a bullet Sunday evening.

The 20-year-old woman was parked in the 1400 block of East William Street while her mother and two younger siblings shopped in a nearby store.

Decatur police detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said she then described seeing a vehicle stop in the middle of the road around 7:25 p.m. and watching the driver get out.

“She described him reaching around in the front of his shirt or waistband area and then she said she heard a ‘pop’,” said Copeland. “But she didn’t specifically see a gun or see the subject fire any shots.”

After the man was gone, a bullet hole was found in the rear driver’s side door of the car the woman was sitting in. Police also recovered a .22 caliber shell casing from the middle of the road.

Copeland said neither the daughter or her mother had any idea why their vehicle would be targeted.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

