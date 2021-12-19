Decatur woman lights aerosol can, prompting evacuation, police report

DECATUR — Police said a day center refuge for the homeless had to be temporarily evacuated early Saturday after a woman lit the spray from an aerosol can on fire and began shooting flames around inside the building.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said no one was hurt and the building wasn’t damaged in the incident, which happened around 7 a.m. at the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St.

“She had grabbed a can of aerosol spray, sparked a lighter and sprayed the can on it, causing the flame to shoot around the room,” said Maxwell. “She did it to the point where the person in charge felt the need to evacuate the building.”

Maxwell said Oasis staff had described the 22-year-old woman as becoming upset when she was told she was no longer welcome at the center.

“She has been causing problems in the past and whenever she came in this time, they had asked her to leave and that made her angry,” Maxwell added.

Maxwell said police suspect the same woman was responsible for an attack and criminal damage caused just after 12 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K gas station at 501 N. Main St.

Police reports said this time the woman became upset when a clerk at the station warned her she could not sit on the floor and told her she had to move.

“She got mad and threw a jar of salsa at him, striking him in the face,” Maxwell said. “Then she tried to pull a computer monitor off the counter before knocking over some shelves.”

The woman was being sought Sunday on charges ranging from aggravated battery to disorderly conduct.

