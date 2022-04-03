Decatur woman on her way to deliver drugs gets arrested instead, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman on her way to deliver 25 grams of crack cocaine and pick up a payment of $2,100 was instead intercepted by police in a traffic stop and arrested, a sworn affidavit said.

The traffic stop dates to Dec. 2 but the 32-year-old woman was not picked up again on the preliminary charges until March 22 after police got results back from the State Police Crime Laboratory confirming the drug was genuine.

Decatur police Detective Jonathan Jones said the woman had first been stopped for a traffic infraction and then police dog Leeroy Jenkins had sniffed the car and alerted to the presence of drugs.

The crack cocaine was found in an “egg-shaped container” tucked down between the driver’s seat and the center console of the woman’s car.

“(She) advised that she had obtained the crack about 20 minutes before being stopped by police,” said Jones. “She said that she was going to deliver the crack to someone and in return collect $2,100.”

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of possession of illegal drugs with intent to deliver. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed she remained incarcerated with bail set at $37,000, meaning she must post a bond of $3,700 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

