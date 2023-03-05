DECATUR — Aleshia D. Lowe is denying charges she is an armed dealer after police said they fished two stolen guns and a variety of street drugs out of the Decatur woman’s backpack following a traffic stop.

Lowe, 22, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 1 and waived a preliminary hearing on two counts of armed violence and charges she dealt in cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs.

A sworn affidavit said Lowe had refused to divulge the combination to a lock on her backpack after a car she was riding in was pulled over by police patrols Feb. 8. Officer Travis Wolfe, who signed the affidavit, said cops had their eye on the car after earlier seeing “indicators of criminal behavior” while it was parked in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.

Wolfe said the bag was forced open and he logged the following contents: two stolen 9mm semi-automatic handguns; 195 grams (6 ounces) of cocaine; 151 grams (5 ounces) of meth; 46 tablets of suspected fentanyl pills; and 928 grams (2 pounds) of cannabis.

“Also present in the bag was $8,845, a fully functional digital scale and documents and pill bottles with Lowe’s name on them,” Wolfe added.

Police quote Lowe as claiming the driver of the vehicle had handed her the weapons and drugs when he realized he was being pulled over. She had said that would explain why her “fingerprints and DNA would be present” on the drugs and guns.

After going over the defendant’s rights and noting her not guilty pleas, Judge Lindsey Shelton scheduled the case against her for a pretrial hearing April 5.

Lowe remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail Sunday with bail set at $300,000, requiring her to post a bond of $30,000 to be freed.

