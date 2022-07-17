Decatur woman refuses to hand baby over to police and resists arrest, cops say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is jailed after police said she fought efforts to serve a “shelter care warrant” to take a baby from her home.

The warrant, designed to protect the welfare of a child, was being served the morning of July 13 by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies accompanying a DCFS investigator, a sworn affidavit said.

Police had arrived with the investigator at a house in the 1100 block of East Elmhurst Avenue but had been refused entry.

Deputy Chad Wayne said he had to force his way inside and found the 29-year-old woman hiding in a back bedroom closet. Wayne, who did not describe the woman’s relationship to the baby, said she gave him a false name and told him the baby was not in the house.

The woman then yelled at him that he had to leave and shoved him backward with her hands, Wayne said. “At this time I could see a juvenile holding a baby to his chest under the bed,” the deputy added.

“(The woman) then began shoving me several times in an attempt to keep me from addressing the children hidden under the bed. During the altercation (the woman) grabbed (the baby) and attempted to flee the residence.”

Wayne said he ended up holding onto the struggling woman by her hair to keep her from fleeing, and kept holding on until she finally gave the baby to another juvenile who was present. He said she continued to struggle until she was threatened with being shot with a stun gun and was then arrested.

She was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and obstructing identification.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed she remained in custody with bail set at $15,000, requiring her to post a bond of $1,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.