Decatur woman reports being attacked by pipe-wielding stranger

DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she was attacked by a stranger early Sunday and repeatedly hit with a metal pipe.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said the 24-year-old woman was walking home after 4:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Monroe Street when she was accosted by a man who came up to her from behind.

“She said he struck her in the back of the head and shoulders with a metal pipe of some sort,” said Maxwell.

He said police officers reported the woman appeared largely unhurt but did have a scrape wound to her left knee sustained, she said, after she fell forward during the attack. Her assailant, who said nothing, had then fled on foot.

Maxwell said the woman described the man as aged 28-30, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 195 pounds, and bald with a blonde “peach fuzz” beard.

