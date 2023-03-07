DECATUR — A Decatur drug dealer who got a rude awakening from police has been sent to prison for four years.

Morgan P. Fleckenstein, 26, was asleep in the backseat of a rental car parked in the 1000 block of West King Street in the early morning hours of August 25 when members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team arrived to jolt her out of slumber.

Acting on a tip-off, police had also surprised the snoozing driver, Martin J. Novak, who was wanted on various warrants including one for possession of methamphetamine.

A State Police dog called Loki had alerted to the presence of drug odors and a sworn affidavit said police found 47.7 grams (more than 1½ ounces) of methamphetamine in Fleckenstein’s purse. The purse also held a digital scale with traces of meth residue, stacks of small plastic bags associated with street-level drug sales and more than $760 in cash.

Fleckenstein previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of dealing in meth and her trial was due to start in Macon County Circuit Court Monday. But she changed her mind in a court appearance March 3 and admitted her guilt.

Passing sentence, judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to recommend her for substance abuse treatment while incarcerated. Such therapy was also a recommendation of the three-year sentence she received in January 2021 after she pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and driving while revoked; Fleckenstein was still on probation when the drug bust happened.

Novak, 31, appeared in court in September and was sentenced to 12 years in prison after taking a plea deal that saw him admit a charge of dealing meth; a second charge of dealing in the drug had been dismissed.

