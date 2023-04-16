DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur woman who hit her female neighbor in the head with a baseball bat and then used the bat and a knife to threaten responding officers had to be shot with a stun gun before being taken into custody.

Decatur Police Department Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment on Southern Hills Drive just before 7 p.m. Saturday, where they found the 43-year-old neighbor with a “golf ball-sized knot on the right side of her forehead.”

Maxwell said the officers confronted the suspect, who initially yelled threats at them while clutching the baseball bat. The confrontation continued and grew more violent. “At one point she just swung her arm around and the officers realized she had a knife in her hand when she did that,” Maxwell added.

“An officer ended up Tasing her and took her into custody, and then she kicked another officer once they had her in custody.”

No officers were seriously hurt, and the woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery involving great bodily harm, aggravated battery to peace officers and aggravated resisting/obstructing peace officers.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the woman remained in custody Sunday with bail not yet set. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

