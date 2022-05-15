Decatur woman sought on charges of criminal damage and battery, police report

DECATUR — A boyfriend and girlfriend, startled by a knock at the door Saturday evening, were confronted by the boyfriend’s former girlfriend and mother of his child, Decatur police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles said the woman grabbed and tried to drag the current girlfriend outside, but the 28-year-old victim fought back and managed to break free. Earles said the assailant then grabbed a shovel that was lying on the home’s front porch and used it as a club to smash the glass in a screen door before fleeing.