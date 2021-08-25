Decatur woman spots man carrying her stolen television, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman walking home saw a man carrying a 65-inch television that looked strangely familiar, police report.

When the 27-year-old woman reached her house in the 1100 block of North College Street on the evening of Aug. 8, she suddenly realized why: Her home had been broken into and her own 65-inch TV was missing.

A sworn affidavit signed by Jason Danner, a Decatur police detective, said the woman knew the man and also knew where he lived. She went there a few days later to confront him.

“She stated she asked him why he took her TV, which he initially denied,” said Danner. “She stated she told him the house had cameras to see what he would say. At this time he admitted he took her TV and asked her how much she wanted for it. She told him the TV cost her $424 and he told her he had sold the TV to an unknown person for $250.”

Danner said police interviewed the man Tuesday at the Macon County Jail and he was quoted as admitting he stole the television, but this time said he had sold it for $150.

“He advised he steals things to fuel his crack cocaine addiction,” added Danner.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of residential burglary, and a check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $60,000, meaning he must post a $6,000 bond to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

