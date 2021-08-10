Decatur woman stabbed boyfriend's chest with key, police say

 Skip to main content
DECATUR — A Decatur woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend with a key before causing more than $1,700 in criminal damage to his apartment, police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 33-year-old boyfriend as saying he had just heated up some food for his 24-year-old girlfriend of one year when an argument broke out in the early hours of July 24.

He said she pushed his face away from her and followed that up by stabbing him in the upper portion of his left chest with a downward thrust of a key she held in her hand. Police noted he was left with a bleeding laceration.

“(He) advised he was able to push her out of the apartment door and lock it behind her,” said Officer Nicholas Errett, who signed the affidavit. He advised (she) then began kicking the door, damaging its frame (estimated cost $300). He said when he heard the kicking stop he then heard the sound of glass breaking.”

Errett said a glass exterior door to the apartment complex had been shattered, and the estimated cost to fix that was another $650. The officer said a double paned window measuring 5 feet by 3 feet was also smashed, and the price to repair it ran to $800, all cost estimates provided by the building’s landlord.

Police found and arrested the woman a short time later and quoted her as saying she didn’t want to discuss what happened. She was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage and domestic battery and was released from the Macon County Jail Saturday after posting a bond of $500 on bail set at $5,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

