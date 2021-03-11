 Skip to main content
Decatur woman suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash along Illinois 121, police say
Decatur woman suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash along Illinois 121, police say

HERVEY CITY — Police say a 58-year-old Decatur woman involved in a crash Thursday morning along Illinois 121 was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation revealed the woman's vehicle was traveling north along Illinois 121 near McDonald Road when it crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck an oncoming vehicle head on, according to Illinois State Police.

Three occupants who were inside the struck vehicle, a 28-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 3-year-old child from Dalton City, were taken to the a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. 

State police, in a Thursday afternoon news release, said the crash remains under investigation. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

