Decatur woman tells police she was attacked after refusing to have sex

DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she was hit with a thrown ashtray and had a pillow held against her face while being repeatedly punched because she refused to have sex with a man she described as her occasional boyfriend, a sworn affidavit said.

Decatur Police Officer Alex Amaya, who interviewed the 51-year-old woman, noted she had a wound on her right wrist where she said a lit cigarette in the ashtray had burned her.

Amaya said the assault on the woman occurred at her house on Aug. 24, and police found and arrested the 55-year-old boyfriend Sunday afternoon. He was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having two previous domestic battery convictions.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the boyfriend remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

