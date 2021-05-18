Decatur woman tries, and keeps on trying, to run over man at bus stop, police report

DECATUR — Police reports say a Decatur woman tried to retaliate against a man she was having a dispute with by running him over in her car.

And when she missed the first time, she turned around and did it again. And again. And again. And again and again, taking six failed runs at him in all while her intended victim, using a bus stop for shelter, managed to keep jumping out of the way as the vehicle mounted the sidewalk.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the man flagged down passing police officers and showed them abrasions to his hand and a 1-inch cut to the face he said he received at the hands of the woman before she jumped into her car.

The affidavit does not explain the relationship between the woman and the man but said her attacks were part of a domestic dispute and the vehicle belonged to both of them. The 48-year-old woman is described as telling officers ‘Ya, I did but tell them why,” when the man accused her at the scene of trying to hit him with their black Kia Forte.

“(She) also made the unsolicited voluntary statement that her actions were retaliatory,” said Officer Alex Amaya, who signed the affidavit. He did not elaborate further.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}