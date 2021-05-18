Decatur woman tries, and keeps on trying, to run over man at bus stop, police report

DECATUR — Police reports say a Decatur woman tried to retaliate against a man she was having a dispute with by running him over in her car.
And when she missed the first time, she turned around and did it again. And again. And again. And again and again, taking six failed runs at him in all while her intended victim, using a bus stop for shelter, managed to keep jumping out of the way as the vehicle mounted the sidewalk.
A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the man flagged down passing police officers and showed them abrasions to his hand and a 1-inch cut to the face he said he received at the hands of the woman before she jumped into her car.
The affidavit does not explain the relationship between the woman and the man but said her attacks were part of a domestic dispute and the vehicle belonged to both of them. The 48-year-old woman is described as telling officers ‘Ya, I did but tell them why,” when the man accused her at the scene of trying to hit him with their black Kia Forte.
“(She) also made the unsolicited voluntary statement that her actions were retaliatory,” said Officer Alex Amaya, who signed the affidavit. He did not elaborate further.
Amaya said one bemused witness watching the drama unfold on the evening of May 12 in the 1200 block of North Van Dyke Street had pulled out his cell phone and filmed some of the attempts to run the victim over. Police watched the video and uploaded it for evidence.
“Officers observed the vehicle rapidly accelerate and turn toward (the victim),” said Amaya. “It appeared he had to jump or skip out of the way to avoid being struck. The vehicle then reversed rapidly and turned toward his location. He again appeared to have to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.”
Amaya said officers also noted tire marks in the grass and more tire marks on the sidewalk which matched where the vehicle went on the video.
The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — her car — and domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed she is free after posting bond of $1,000 on bail of $10,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $50,000.
Her bail conditions forbid contact with the victim. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid