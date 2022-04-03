Decatur woman with car trouble gets shot at, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman having car trouble late Friday night soon had a worse problem to deal with: Her vehicle was hit by three bullets after she had pulled over, police report.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said the vehicle was hit in the driver’s side quarter panel while stopped at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

“She had pulled over and then she said a sport utility vehicle drove by and she heard the shots and noticed the driver’s side quarter panel was struck,” Maxwell added. “She believed the shots came from the SUV.”

Maxwell said the 19-year-old driver told officers she had no idea why anyone would wish to target her.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.