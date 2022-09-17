 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's Crossing Healthcare to host a Narcan training

DECATUR — Crossing Healthcare will host a free Narcan training from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the main clinic's conference room, 320 E. Central Ave., Decatur.

To reserve a seat, email bgotts@crossinghealthcare.org or call 217-877-9117 ext. 1144.

The training will be facilitated by one of the peer recovery specialist interns. Participants will receive a box of Narcan, a nasal spray designed to reverse an overdose, to take home.

The training will provide information on how to recognize and respond to an overdose.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

