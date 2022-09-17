Decatur's Crossing Healthcare to host a Narcan training

DECATUR — Crossing Healthcare will host a free Narcan training from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the main clinic's conference room, 320 E. Central Ave., Decatur.
To reserve a seat, email bgotts@crossinghealthcare.org or call 217-877-9117 ext. 1144.
The training will be facilitated by one of the peer recovery specialist interns. Participants will receive a box of Narcan, a nasal spray designed to reverse an overdose, to take home.
The training will provide information on how to recognize and respond to an overdose.
45 photos of Decatur's Wabash Yards from the Herald & Review archives
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!