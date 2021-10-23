Decatur's Emergency Program accepting appointments

The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for repairs to address life-threatening or sanitation situations, including hot water heater replacement, electrical issues and furnace replacement. The program is open until the funds are exhausted.

All applicants must be homeowners, meet the low-to moderate-income standards as set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and reside within the corporate limits in the City of Decatur. The project must pass a feasibility inspection. The title of the home must be in the occupants' name and occupied for a minimum of six months.