 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur's Emergency Program accepting appointments

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur’s Emergency Program is now accepting appointments.

The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for repairs to address life-threatening or sanitation situations, including hot water heater replacement, electrical issues and furnace replacement. The program is open until the funds are exhausted.

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn to host Empty Bowl fundraiser

All applicants must be homeowners, meet the low-to moderate-income standards as set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and reside within the corporate limits in the City of Decatur. The project must pass a feasibility inspection. The title of the home must be in the occupants' name and occupied for a minimum of six months.

Mobile homes are not eligible.

Those interested in the program can make appointments by calling 217-424-2797.

Empowering Violence Prevention & Restorative Practice Leadership at the Student Summit

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Law enforcement, young people find common ground at Decatur summit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News