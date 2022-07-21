Decatur's one-man crime wave gets 4 year sentence

DECATUR — Jeremiah D. Collins, the one-man Decatur whirlwind of burglary, criminal damage and destruction, has been sent to prison for four years.

Collins, 21, was actually sentenced to a total of eight years after admitting to two counts of burglary, but Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers ordered a second sentence of four years to run concurrently with the first.

The sentencing, handed down May 19, was part of a plea deal negotiated by Collins’s defense counsel, Susan Moorehead, that saw a further charge of burglary dismissed.

The judge also agreed to dismiss multiple additional charges of arson, possession of stolen vehicles, criminal damage and theft.

And as another part of the plea deal, later charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage were dismissed as well.

Collins had first been arrested by Decatur police after he took part in an rash of theft and destruction in the city between May 31 and June 2 of 2020.

Police had posted Facebook images captured from surveillance cameras showing Collins, who wore a distinctive monkey facemask, smashing his way into several Decatur businesses and trying to torch a gas station convenience store.

In one night alone, he was accused of driving a new $54,000 truck off the showroom floor and through the glass doors of the Bob Brady dealership, 4025 E. Boyd Road. On the way out, the vehicle had damaged a sport utility vehicle valued at $97,000.

Police affidavits said that truck was then used to try and ram open the garage doors of World of Power Sports, 2635 N. 22nd St. Collins was quoted as telling officers he didn’t like that business because it had once refused to hire him.

The affidavits had also described him as being involved in several other crimes with a group of six suspects, all of whom were found and arrested. Their rampage occurred at a time when the country was seeing widespread unrest and riots linked to the May 25 death that year of George Floyd while being arrested in Minneapolis.

But the former Decatur Police Chief, Jim Getz, had described Collins and the others involved in the Decatur incidents as not motivated by any sense of grievance but as opportunists trying to exploit a period of national upheaval.

“Just people looking to take advantage, taking the opportunity to do bad things at a time like this,” Getz had told the Herald & Review.

Collins had been given a chance to avoid prison, and even a criminal record, after he had initially been judged suitable to participate in Macon County’s Behavioral Health Court, also known as Mental Health Court, which provides access to treatment and rehabilitation for those offenders deemed suitable.

A collaboration between the courts, law enforcement and mental health professionals, defendants who follow the rules and treatment guidelines are offered a path out of the criminal justice system and punishment.

But Collins was bounced out of the program after getting in trouble again: the aggravated battery and criminal damage charges that were also dismissed are connected to violence that dates to Dec. 1, 2021.

Police said Collins, armed with an umbrella, had attacked staff in the downtown offices of Heritage Behavioral Health Center. One male staff member was repeatedly jabbed in his knees with the point of the umbrella and punched in the face twice before wrestling Collins to the floor to disable him.

Collins, who had been free on bond, was jailed again and had remained in custody until his sentencing; he was transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections May 24.