Decatur's outdoor warning sirens to be tested today
Decatur's outdoor warning sirens to be tested today

DECATUR — All of the outdoor warning sirens in Decatur will be activated between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

The test, which will only involve equipment within the city limits, is necessary because of a recent system upgrade, according to a news release from the Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board.

