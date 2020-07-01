Decatur's outdoor warning sirens to be tested today

DECATUR — All of the outdoor warning sirens in Decatur will be activated between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
The test, which will only involve equipment within the city limits, is necessary because of a recent system upgrade, according to a news release from the Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board.
