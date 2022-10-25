Decatur's resale burglar gets 5 year sentence

DECATUR — Randolph R. Hayes, a Decatur burglar who specialized in stealing items and trying to sell them back to their owners, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday.

Hayes, 67, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw him admit a charge of attempted burglary. A further burglary charge was then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said a 62-year-old woman had awakened to the sounds of an intruder in her home around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2021.

Police, who developed information that Hayes was responsible for the burglary, said he later appeared outside the victim’s window at 5 a.m. He spoke to her and said he knew who had taken her landline phone, stolen in the crime, and offered to get it back if she would pay him.

When he returned that afternoon clutching the stolen phone, police were waiting. The affidavit, signed by Officer Rydick Braden, said Hayes was suspected of committing other burglaries in the area and returning to the scene of the crime, either offering to sell things or engaging in unnerving conversations.

Braden quotes one 41-year-old burglary victim as saying Hayes approached her and said he had seen someone breaking into her home. “Hayes then asked if she lived alone, asked if she needed any work done, and asked if she would be interested in a sexual relationship with him,” Braden said.

A check of Illinois Department of Corrections records shows that Hayes was out on parole at the time of the burglaries, having been sentenced in 2016 to nine years in prison after being convicted of residential burglary.