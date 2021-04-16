Decatur's South Shores Kroger reopens after health department shutdown

DECATUR — The South Shores Kroger was reopened Thursday after the Macon County Health Department closed the business due to a rodent infestation a day earlier.
According to Eric Halvorson, manager of Corporate Affairs, Kroger Central Division, the store reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday with the health department's approval.
The store was closed on Wednesday after a follow-up inspection, according to a report, indicated mouse activity was found in various areas, including the deli and bakery departments, the receiving area and two aisles on the sales floor.
During an inspection April 7, an inspector found mouse droppings in two areas, according to a health department report. Inspectors had visited the Kroger store after complaints were made in January and March of rodent feces and chewed boxes.
Photos from April 7 and 14 health inspection of South Shores Kroger
