Decatur's St. Mary's Hospital employees receive second vaccine

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital administered the second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The second dose of the vaccine is given 21 days after the first dose.

One of the first hospital employees to receive the first and second vaccines was registered nurse Ryan Williams. The first dose was given on Dec.16.

“The administration of these second doses is just as important as the first doses we gave a few weeks ago," said HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings. "The second dose is critical to achieve the level of protection that was seen in the trials. Without it, our goal of halting the pandemic will not be successful without completing the series. When the vaccines are offered to the community, we urge people to make sure they get both doses.”

Ryan Williams said his reaction to the first vaccine was mild with just a sore arm. He was eager to get the second dose.