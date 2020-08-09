Decatur's Tower One fire truck out of action after car crashes into it, firefighters say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department’s Tower One ladder truck is out of action after being hit by a driver who ran a red light while the truck was on its way to a fire call, firefighters said.

Police said the 21-year-old female driver was later booked on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said the collision happened around 5:15 a.m. Sunday as the truck was passing through the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Monroe Street.

“Our truck had the green light and, as it cleared through the intersection westbound, the southbound vehicle ran the red light and smashed into the rear of Tower One,” said Ohl.

He said the female driver had got free of her totaled vehicle but sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by firefighters; Ohl described the injuries as non life-threatening.

Ohl said the damage to the rear of the truck, where control panels and other crucial areas are housed, was severe.