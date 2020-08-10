Decatur's Tower One fire truck out of action after car crashes into it

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department’s Tower One ladder truck is out of action after being hit by a driver who ran a red light while the truck was on its way to a fire call, firefighters said.
Police said the 21-year-old female driver was later booked on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said the collision happened around 5:15 a.m. Sunday as the truck was passing through the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Monroe Street.
“Our truck had the green light and, as it cleared through the intersection westbound, the southbound vehicle ran the red light and smashed into the rear of Tower One,” said Ohl.
He said the female driver had got free of her totaled vehicle but sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by firefighters; Ohl described the injuries as non life-threatening.
Ohl said the damage to the rear of the truck, where control panels and other crucial areas are housed, was severe.
“We’re now on our backup ladder truck as that one is out of commission,” said Ohl, noting that a new truck of the same type retails for around $1 million. “This is just a total guess, but I’d say our truck sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage,” Ohl added.
He said it was only a year ago that the same truck was struck and damaged by another driver in Decatur while it was answering a fire call.
The original call the truck was responding to on Sunday had been triggered by a fire alarm and did not turn out to be anything serious, Ohl said.
Decatur police Sgt. Shawn Guenther said the female driver was also booked on preliminary charges of having no insurance, failure to obey a traffic signal and failure to wear a seat belt.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Decatur firefighters through the years
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!