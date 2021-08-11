Defendant denies stabbing Decatur man to death

DECATUR — Paul D. Outland appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to murder charges that accuse him of slashing a Decatur man’s throat and leaving him to bleed out in the street.

Outland, 54, faces three alternate counts of murder in the July 19 death of Anthony A. Jones, 34, who was attacked at the intersection of West Eldorado and North Union streets around 6:30 a.m.

Giving evidence at a preliminary hearing before Judge Rodney Forbes in Macon County Circuit Court, Decatur police Detective Jason Kuchelmeister said no one had seen Outland deliver the fatal wound.

But under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Kuchelmeister said the confrontation between the two men had been caught on surveillance video from nearby buildings and even a passing city bus.

“... We are able to see Mr. Outland swinging his arm in the direction of Mr. Jones and then Mr. Jones stumbling away and walking down Eldorado Street before he succumbs to his injuries,” the detective added.

Kuchelmeister said the knife wound had punctured the carotid artery in Jones’s neck, causing massive blood loss.

Detectives working the case soon identified Outland, who was discovered to be a patron of the Oasis Day Center for the homeless, as was Jones. Within 11 hours of the murder, Outland had been found and arrested.

Defense attorney Michelle Sanders concentrated on the visual evidence police were relying upon. “So at this point we have no witness or surveillance that would show a weapon in Mr. Outland’s hand?” she asked on cross examination.

“We do not,” replied Kuchelmeister.

“And the alleged weapon used was never recovered?” continued Sanders.

“It was not,” confirmed the detective.

Kuchelmeister went on to say that an employee of Oasis had seen the two men “having an altercation” before the killing and was able to recognize them both on sight.

Sanders then asked if Outland had made any statements after his arrest. “He indicated to us there was more to the story but sought legal representation before speaking to us,” Kuchelmeister replied.

Judge Forbes said he found probable cause to try Outland and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Oct. 7. Outland remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million, meaning he would have to post a bond of $200,000 to be released.

