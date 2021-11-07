 Skip to main content
Defendant facing January trial in Hammond murder case

MONTICELLO — Blayton M. Cota is pleading not guilty to murdering a Hammond man while burglarizing his home, and the case is now headed for a jury trial in January.

Cota, 19, is accused of shooting to death 65-year-old Michael Brown, whose body was found Jan. 26 at the victim’s home on South C Street in Hammond. Two juveniles aged 16 and 17 are also facing murder charges in connection with the killing.

Cota, of Granite City, had appeared in Piatt County Circuit Court Oct. 20 for a preliminary hearing in the case where a judge found probable cause to try him. Cota, represented by defense attorney Tara Grabarczyk, entered his not guilty plea and then requested trial by jury, which was tentatively scheduled for Jan. 3 before Judge Dana Rhoades.

Cota remains held in the Piatt County Jail with bail set at $1 million. Grabarczyk filed a motion Oct. 29 to reduce his bond.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

