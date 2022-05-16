Defendant involved in gunfire that wounded Decatur child gets 6 year sentence

DECATUR — The defendant involved in gunfire that wounded an 8-year-old Decatur girl took a plea deal and was sentenced to six years in prison.

William Toussaint, 19, admitted a charge of the attempted aggravated discharge of a weapon in the deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown.

Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss two charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a gun and a further charge of the reckless discharge of a firearm.

Toussaint appeared in court on Friday. The case had been scheduled for a trial in April until the defendant changed his mind and accepted the plea deal.

His arrest was an early success for the Decatur Police FLOCK license plate recognition system, its network of street cameras being deployed shortly before the shooting happened on the night of July 15, 2021. The camera system helped police identify a suspect Saturn vehicle that witnesses had seen gunfire coming from at the time of the shooting.

A sworn affidavit signed by Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said Toussaint was arrested July 16 while he was driving the same vehicle.

Toussaint denied everything but found it hard to explain why his car had four spent 9mm shell casings inside and two live bullets that matched the caliber and brand of more shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

“William, when questioned about the fired shell casings, stated he recently, as of two days ago, was firing a firearm out in the country and that is why casings are inside the Saturn,” Appenzeller said in the affidavit.

“William denied any live ammunition would be inside the Saturn.”

The wounded child had been riding in her grandmother’s car as the bullets were fired near the intersection of North Charles and East Hickory streets. The girl was hit in the arm but there was no suggestion from police that she had been the intended target of the gunfire.

Commenting at the time of Toussaint’s arrest, Police Chief Shane Brandel said: “In this particular instance, there is a good chance we wouldn’t have solved the case without the FLOCK system. It gave us the vehicle description to look for and so forth.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Toussaint was ordered to pay a $250 fee to submit his DNA for inclusion in a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

