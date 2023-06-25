DECATUR — Kahylil D. Woods insists he isn’t the Decatur barbershop customer who got his haircut, chatted happily with a couple of other male customers before leaving and then walking back inside to shoot and murder both of them.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton ruled there was probable cause to doubt his statements of innocence and ordered Woods, 23, to stand trial on six alternate counts of murder involving the two men: Ramone Bass, 21, and 18-year-old Tamyus L. Jarrett.

They were later pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital, each having suffered multiple wounds inflicted in a hail of bullets in the March 17 shootings. No evidence has been offered yet as a motive for the double killings that happened at a house on East Johnson Avenue being used as a home barbershop.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, cross-examining Decatur Police Detective Bryan Kaylor at a preliminary hearing Wednesday, honed in on the fact that the gunman involved wore a balaclava-style mask that covered most of his face.

She asked Kaylor if it was true that the barber who identified Woods as the killer had not immediately been able to say he was the gunman. Kaylor said that was incorrect, and that the barber told cops he would be able to pick him out if he saw him again, and had recognized him from prior encounters despite the mask.

“He did not know him by name, but he knew him by face and through social media apps,” the detective told Sanders.

Sanders then asked if there was any surveillance footage that covered the crime and was told there was but it only showed vehicle movements outside and one tape caught a figure running from the barbershop toward the road.

Shelton placed the case on the trial list of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Aug. 10. Woods remained held in the Macon County Jail on Sunday with bail set at $3 million; he would have to post a bond of $300,000 to be freed.

Kaylor had also testified in April at an inquest into the death of both victims, where jurors asked about a possible motive and if there had been any confrontation between Woods and the victims before he left and allegedly came back.

The detective told them several witnesses and the barber heard nothing to indicate there was going to be trouble.

“Everybody in that room heard the conversation (between Woods and the victims), although they didn’t necessarily pay a lot of attention to it,” Kaylor had told the inquest.

“It was just as it was described, normal barbershop talk.”

