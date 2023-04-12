DECATUR — Joshua O. Tyson appeared in court Wednesday and told a judge he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing to test the evidence that accuses him of inflicting fatal head injuries on his 7-month-old son.

Tyson then informed Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton that he was pleading not guilty to the single charge accusing him of committing aggravated battery by striking the baby.

After reminding the 19-year-old defendant of his rights, Shelton assigned the case to the trial list of Judge James Coryell and scheduled a pretrial hearing for May 25. State’s Attorney Scott Rueter will lead the prosecution and Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders will represent Tyson.

The decision to charge Tyson comes after a long investigation by Decatur police. Officers were called to a house in the 1000 block of West Cerro Gordo Street on February 3 of 2022 in response to reports of an injured child.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said police found the baby “suffering from head trauma” and he later died from his injuries at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield two days later on February 5.

“Following an extensive effort, the Decatur Police Department presented the investigation to the Macon County State Attorney’s Office,” Rosenberg had said in a statement. “After reviewing the investigation, the state attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant for the child’s father.”

Tyson was arrested March 28. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $250,000, requiring him to post a bond of $25,000 to be freed.

Court records show he was on probation at the time of the latest offense. He had been sentenced to 24 months probation after appearing in court January 12 and pleading guilty to a charge of committing aggravated battery to a pregnant or handicapped victim. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and complete anger management classes.

