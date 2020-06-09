'Defund the police'? Decatur, Macon County leaders weigh in on the call from some protesters

But as for the idea of hanging up his badge and gun and leaving Decatur to police itself, Getz said we’re a long way from that. “I’ve heard of different cities talking about dismantling their police departments altogether, and that is a very bad idea,” he added. “You still have to have policing until you have a perfect world where there is no violence, no domestic battery and no people breaking into other people’s homes.”

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, who also oversees the Macon County Jail, said he is all too familiar with the problems of dealing with people who need treatment or help but for whom society offers little else but encounters with law enforcement and incarceration.

But he said that rather than defunding the police, we may have to face the fact that it's time to spend more resources on dealing with increasingly common mental illnesses like post traumatic stress disorder that torments so many veterans. He said instead of looking at it as just an expense, we should see it as an investment in the future that will save money later on.

“Because that way you can get a return on your investment down the road with (less) recidivism and things like that,” he explained.