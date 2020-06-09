'Defund the police'? Decatur, Macon County leaders weigh in on the call from some protesters

DECATUR — As George Floyd was laid to rest in his Houston hometown Tuesday, the aftermath of his death continued to spark ideas about reforming and even disbanding police departments as a way to prevent future tragedies.
Many supporters of calls to "defund the police" say they are not arguing for total stripping of budgets, but argue that some tax dollars should be redirected to community programs and solutions to social problems like drug addiction and mental health issues.
Some cities are listening. City council members in Minneapolis, where Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, say they will dismantle the city's police department and replace it with a new public safety system. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that the city would move funding from the NYPD to youth initiatives and social services. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to cut as much as $150 million that was part of a planned increase in the police department’s budget.
For some, it's not a new issue. Chicago-based activist Mariame Kaba for years has advocated for the abolition of both police and prisons. She founded Project Nia, an organization that promotes "community-based alternatives" to the criminal legal process. “Abolition is not about changing one thing,” Kaba said in a 2016 Chicago Reader article. “It’s about changing everything, together.”
A Herald & Review survey of community and law enforcement leadership in Decatur found no one willing to go that far. But there is a pervasive sense that business as usual with the ever-expanding role society leaves to police officers to clean up its problems, particularly with issues of mental illness, needs to be addressed.
Jacob Jenkins, the Decatur community organizer who staged the peaceful Justice Walk through downtown June 1, said the correct term to use is not defund but “divest.” He added: “That is where you take a multi-million dollar police budget and reinvest it into communities that are hit the hardest by over-policing, police stops, all of those things.”
Jenkins, 41, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in African-American history, said the past teaches that over-policing communities of color just produces more crime, not less. “Because that way officers are always looking for something,” he added.
Jenkins said cities like Decatur would be better off divesting money from buying police military-grade equipment and using that cash to fund community policing efforts and organizations “that are on the ground working to keep communities safe.”
Jenkins said a continued program of militarizing police forces is unsustainable. “When you militarize a police force and you let them loose on citizens as we see nationwide, it creates chaos,” he said.
Other prominent voices see the need for change in the way police do their jobs and the jobs they are expected to do, but caution the world isn’t ready for no cop on the beat any time soon.
“The police are here to safeguard us,” said Jeanelle Norman, NAACP Decatur Branch president. “When someone is robbing our house, we want someone to show up and help us, and show up fast.”
That doesn’t mean there isn’t a need to look at how police do their jobs and the way they interact with citizens, particularly black citizens, she said. Norman also said there should be a comprehensive review of police funding to see if other agencies could do some functions better, such as dealing with the mentally ill.
But Norman still sees the biggest problem facing both police and the wider society they serve as confronting racism and getting beyond it. She believes that will involve far more than reallocating roles and funding.
“It’s time for change to take place, but those changes must not only be on paper, but in the hearts of people,” she said.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said no one has come hammering on her door demanding fewer police on the streets — just the opposite, in fact, with citizens seeking more officers on patrol.
The mayor acknowledged some cities have serious and troubling issues with the conduct of their police departments, but Decatur wasn’t one of them. “Chief (Jim) Getz has an incredible sense of calm command and he sets very high expectations for his officers and they know it,” Wolfe said.
“Now you can always do better, always have better relationships with the community, and I think under Chief Getz the police will strive to do an even better job then what they are doing. I’m also open to ideas on adjusting some of the things we do; but some of the horrible incidents you see in other cities and places, that is in the culture of those places. It’s not our culture.”
Moore Wolfe said her biggest problem right now is figuring out how to avoid laying off front-line service workers like police officers and firefighters. “We know we’ve got a $5.4 million city deficit, and that is the best case, because of problems caused by COVID-19,” she added.
“And we’re going to have to make some really hard choices in the coming few months.”
Police Chief Jim Getz acknowledges funds are tight and is open to the idea of some resource reallocation if it shifts responsibilities from the police that they should never have had in the first place. He said that is especially true in difficult situations like mental illness, when officers end up responding to crisis situations that spun out of control because society has decided not to adequately fund or treat mental health problems.
“Because police should not be out trying to be a psychologist, or a counselor or a mental health worker,” said Getz. “So there is a lot of different areas that police could use help in and, if funding went to those, I think it would help us in other ways.”
But as for the idea of hanging up his badge and gun and leaving Decatur to police itself, Getz said we’re a long way from that. “I’ve heard of different cities talking about dismantling their police departments altogether, and that is a very bad idea,” he added. “You still have to have policing until you have a perfect world where there is no violence, no domestic battery and no people breaking into other people’s homes.”
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, who also oversees the Macon County Jail, said he is all too familiar with the problems of dealing with people who need treatment or help but for whom society offers little else but encounters with law enforcement and incarceration.
But he said that rather than defunding the police, we may have to face the fact that it's time to spend more resources on dealing with increasingly common mental illnesses like post traumatic stress disorder that torments so many veterans. He said instead of looking at it as just an expense, we should see it as an investment in the future that will save money later on.
“Because that way you can get a return on your investment down the road with (less) recidivism and things like that,” he explained.
He agreed with Getz that the police have had to get far too involved in dealing with societal issues that no one else wants to touch. “We’re not trained for it and, when we get it wrong, we get criticized for it,” he said.
Brown also agrees with Getz that we continue to need officers who are sworn to protect us and come running whenever called, day or night. He said there is much emotion swirling around in the aftermath of Floyd’s death and the temptation is there to look for quick, dramatic solutions, like gutting police funding.
“But we don’t want to hurry up and make another bad decision,” the sheriff said.
PHOTOS: Prayer & Praise service on Saturday in Decatur's Central Park
