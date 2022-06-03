Delays expected as U.S. 51 resurfacing project starts Monday in Decatur

DECATUR — A resurfacing project that will slow traffic on a portion of U.S. 51 from the Interstate 72 interchange to Illinois 121 in Decatur begins on Monday.

The 2.6 mile project will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction at some times, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Delays can be expected and motorists should consider alternative routes when possible.

The project will include road resurfacing, curb repairs, and sidewalk improvements. Work will also be done on the bridges over Spring Creek. IDOT said the project will help make road surfaces smoother and improve pedestrian safety.

