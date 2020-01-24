Dense fog advisory in place until noon in Macon County, weather service says
Dense fog advisory in place until noon in Macon County, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — A dense fog advisory will be in place until noon in Macon County, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

Visibility is estimated to be one-fourth of a mile or less in regions of dense fog, causing hazardous driving conditions, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln urges drivers to use caution, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

