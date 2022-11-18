Despite no dispensaries yet, Macon County groups benefit from cannabis tax revenue

DECATUR — Nearly three years since adult-use cannabis was legalized in Illinois, there still hasn't yet been one legal sale within Macon County.

But a pair of community organizations based within the county are still reaping the benefits from the sales tax dollars generated by dispensaries elsewhere.

Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program, also known as SIMP, and Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are beneficiaries of the state's Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) program, which awards grants to organizations in communities that have been harmed by violence, excessive incarceration and economic disinvestment.

SIMP has received more than $472,000 in R3 grants while Macon County CASA has received about $60,000.

"We've been fortunate to have two years — and going into a third year — with funding," said Jarmese Sherrod, president and CEO of SIMP. "Because of that, we've been able to make mountains of impact."

When state lawmakers approved adult use cannabis sales and consumption in 2019, it included significant social equity pillars. These were meant to, among other things, ensure that tax revenue generated from legal sales would flow back into communities historically impacted by the criminalization of cannabis.

Under the law, 25% of all sales tax revenue from adult-use cannabis products sold at dispensaries is diverted into the R3 program.

The funds are available to organizations in about 500 census tracts that feature the “highest rates of gun injury, unemployment, child poverty rates, and commitments to and returns from the Illinois Department of Corrections.”

There are 13 census tracts in Macon County, mostly the urban core of Decatur, that fall under this eligible category.

In the program's first year, 80 grants totaling $35 million were awarded. In the second year, $45 million went to support 148 programs — many of which, including SIMP, were repeat awardees.

"As we're bringing on new organizations, I think it's important to acknowledge that we've given some sustainability in funding to those who have gotten funding initially," said Delrice Adams, executive director of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, the state agency overseeing the R3 program.

Adams and ICJI officials were in Decatur on Thursday for a meet-and-greet event with SIMP mentors and participants, who outlined the program's impact.

The program includes youth development and violence prevention initiatives in various Macon County schools, "empowerment" events for students that include field trips to Chicago and social gatherings in Decatur and a reentry program that has impacted more than 100 women at Decatur Correctional Center.

"We would not be able to do anything — and I say that with a big 'anything' — without the funding of R3," Sherrod said.

"You had two women that before we had this grant that were running SIMP and actively doing programs," she said. "Now we've even increased our team to 26 and also reached out to students, not only empowering them in Decatur, but now we've branched out to Macon County."

The grant have also allowed SIMP to fund its Youth Violence Prevention Team, which includes 15 students from Eisenhower, MacArthur, Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion and St. Teresa high schools.

For St. Teresa senior Lexi Smith, SIMP has been a positive outlet for her to channel the lasting pain of losing her father to gun violence in 2019.

"I'm like a big sister to whoever I'm talking to," Smith said. "Like, I could just tell them 'hey, it's OK that this happened. Here's how we can get better. Here's how you can be the positive one. In a room full of darkness, you can be the light.' And so I just do this to honor of my father because I know that this is what he would want me to do — to help kids not feel what I felt."

"I know how to help kids with violence because I've been through not the direct impact, but the indirect impact, the chain reaction of what happens when someone pulls a gun," she said. "It not only affects that victim who died, it affects their families and it affects a lot of other people that they don't usually think about."

Maroa-Forsyth senior Coletin Towner add that "one main thing that I found through SIMP is there's nothing too big."

Despite the benefits flowing to Decatur and other portions of Macon County through the program, none of the tax revenue generated from cannabis sales has taken place within its boundaries.

Macon County did not have a medical cannabis dispensary, meaning it missed out on the initial rollout of adult-use cannabis.

And the county and most of its municipalities have opted out out allowing dispensaries within their boundaries, including Decatur.

Only three permit adult-use dispensaries: Argenta, Harristown and Maroa. Some Decatur city officials have pushed to reconsider allowing dispensaries, but the majority of the city council remains opposed.

Adams said that "the funding should benefit all communities" that fit the program's criteria, whether or not cannabis sales are permitted there.

"No one should be penalized because a community doesn't really feel like that's right for their community to actually have a dispensary," Adams said. "But they should benefit from the state sales of cannabis."

However, the situation is likely to change soon, with sales commencing within the county sometime next year. After years of delays caused by legal fights, three adult-use dispensary licenses were awarded within the county earlier this year.

Construction is now underway on one of those: a dispensary and craft grow facility along Harristown Boulevard near U.S. Route 36. The Harristown Village Board earlier this year approved the zoning variances needed for the project to get underway. The facility is expected to open sometime next year.