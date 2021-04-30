Details on Decatur head-on crash released

DECATUR — Police said Friday that a 30-year-old woman had life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash in the 900 block of North Monroe Street.

The woman was driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion northbound and crossed the center turn lane, hitting a blue 2019 Chevy Impala, near West King Street at 4:26 p.m., police said.

The 34-year-old woman driving the Impala and her 3-month-old child didn't report any injuries but were taken to a hospital to receive care, police said.

A 21-year-old man who was a passenger in the Fusion also was taken to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

