DeWitt Co. coroner IDs man recovered from farm pond

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Coroner's office has identified the man whose body was recovered Sunday from a farm pond east of Wapella.

Thomas J. While, 79, drowned, according to a statement issued Monday morning. He was apparently ice fishing Saturday in a neighbor's pond three miles from his home.

While's body was recovered Sunday and he was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m. Sunday, said Coroner Randy Rice.

Wapella Assistant Fire Chief Jason Karr previously said the man was removed from the water at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Clinton Fire, Heyworth Fire, DeWitt County EMS, the Cornbelt Fire (Mahomet) Dive Team, Illinois Dept of Natural Resources, Red Cross and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.

"On behalf of Fire Chief (Nelson) Thorp, a sincere thank you and the utmost gratitude is extended to all the agencies and personnel that assisted with the operation," Karr said.