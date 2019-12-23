DeWitt Co. coroner IDs man recovered from farm pond

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Coroner's office has identified the man whose body was recovered Sunday from a farm pond east of Wapella.
Thomas J. While, 79, drowned, according to a statement issued Monday morning. He was apparently ice fishing Saturday in a neighbor's pond three miles from his home.
While's body was recovered Sunday and he was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m. Sunday, said Coroner Randy Rice.
Wapella Assistant Fire Chief Jason Karr previously said the man was removed from the water at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Clinton Fire, Heyworth Fire, DeWitt County EMS, the Cornbelt Fire (Mahomet) Dive Team, Illinois Dept of Natural Resources, Red Cross and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.
"On behalf of Fire Chief (Nelson) Thorp, a sincere thank you and the utmost gratitude is extended to all the agencies and personnel that assisted with the operation," Karr said.
Karr said first responders were called at 1:09 p.m. Saturday to the 16000 block of Plum Road in the Swisher Hill area, for a report of a man who had fallen through the ice on a farm pond. Ice and water rescue operations were attempted all afternoon long, but the man could not be located.
“Operations ceased because of darkness and terrain,” they said.
WEEK in Peoria reported the Wapella Fire Department said the man in his late 70s was ice fishing with his grandson when he fell through the ice. Karr said the grandson was not hurt and called 911 immediately.
