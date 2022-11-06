Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old neighbor who claimed his land was being trespassed upon began “tearing down” the fence on the morning of Nov. 1 on Karl Lane.

The 57-year-old neighbor who owns the fence began arguing with him and was recording the destruction of the fence while the other neighbor was also recording him, according to Deputy Dustin Brown, who signed the affidavit.

It was the fence-building neighbor who wound up getting arrested, however, as Brown said he is the subject of an order of protection taken out by his neighbor which forbids him from “stalking” the man and orders him to stay at least 10 feet away from him.

Police reviewed video to see there had been contact between the two men and a warrant was issued for the younger neighbor, who had driven off by the time deputies arrived. Brown said they found him at home later that evening and the man was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of an order of protection.

Macon County Jail records show he was released on $2,000 bail after posting a $200 bond the following day; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $10,000. The bail conditions forbid any contact with his neighbor or his neighbor’s home.