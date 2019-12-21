Dive team called to DeWitt Co. farm pond

WAPELLA — Emergency workers and the Hudson Fire Department dive team have been called to a DeWitt County farm pond.

The pond is east of Wapella, behind a house in a rural area near the Clinton Lake state recreation area. The initial report was made about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

An emergency worker on scene told a Pantagraph photographer that the dive team was focused on the pond. The DeWitt County Sheriff's Department and Emergency Management Agency both told the Decatur Herald & Review that no information was available.

Firefighters from Clinton, Wapella and Mahomet were at the scene, as well as a single car from the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department.

The dive team, officially the MABAS 41 Underwater Recovery Team, is based at the Hudson department. The dive team is made up of certified divers and provides mutual aid services all over Central Illinois, according to the department website.