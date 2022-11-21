 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

DNA identifies Decatur car thief, police report

  • 0

DECATUR — Police said a tell-tale blood stain left behind in a crashed car helped them track down and arrest the Decatur man who stole the vehicle some 15 months earlier.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 2016 Honda CRV sport utility was taken the night of July 14, 2021, from outside the home of its owner who told police she may have left the keys in it by mistake.

When the owner woke up at 11 a.m. the next day, she discovered the SUV valued at $20,000 was gone.

People are also reading…

How to use our e-edition feature on the Herald & Review website. 

Officer Mason Flanagan, who signed the affidavit, said police discovered the vehicle two weeks later crashed and totaled after colliding with a utility pole in the 400 block of West Decatur Street.

“DPD officers noted that the Honda sustained heavy front end damage and the airbags deployed,” Flanagan said. “DPD officers located what they believed to be blood on the driver’s airbag and took swabs of the suspected blood.”

Flanagan said the State Police Crime Lab came back with a “DNA CODIS hit” (Combined DNA Index System) on Dec. 16, which matched the DNA of Elijah J. Neal, 21. He was found and arrested Oct. 5 and booked on a charge of theft.

Neal

Neal

Neal appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Nov. 4 and asked for time to hire a lawyer. He was ordered to appear in court again Dec. 2 with his attorney. He is currently free after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian Guards again strike Kurdish groups in Iraq, one dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News