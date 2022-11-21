DNA identifies Decatur car thief, police report

DECATUR — Police said a tell-tale blood stain left behind in a crashed car helped them track down and arrest the Decatur man who stole the vehicle some 15 months earlier.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 2016 Honda CRV sport utility was taken the night of July 14, 2021, from outside the home of its owner who told police she may have left the keys in it by mistake.

When the owner woke up at 11 a.m. the next day, she discovered the SUV valued at $20,000 was gone.

Officer Mason Flanagan, who signed the affidavit, said police discovered the vehicle two weeks later crashed and totaled after colliding with a utility pole in the 400 block of West Decatur Street.

“DPD officers noted that the Honda sustained heavy front end damage and the airbags deployed,” Flanagan said. “DPD officers located what they believed to be blood on the driver’s airbag and took swabs of the suspected blood.”

Flanagan said the State Police Crime Lab came back with a “DNA CODIS hit” (Combined DNA Index System) on Dec. 16, which matched the DNA of Elijah J. Neal, 21. He was found and arrested Oct. 5 and booked on a charge of theft.

Neal appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Nov. 4 and asked for time to hire a lawyer. He was ordered to appear in court again Dec. 2 with his attorney. He is currently free after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000.