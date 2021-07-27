DNA links convicted Decatur man to new gun crime, police report

DECATUR — DNA test results just back from a gun crime committed in February led to the arrest on July 21 of a 39-year-old Decatur man, police reports said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said a handgun tossed from a vehicle speeding away from officers during a pursuit had been linked to the man with a “statistical frequency” as rare as one in 3.4 billion.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of being an armed habitual criminal and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Macon County Jail records show he was sent back to state prison for violating parole; he had pleaded guilty to second degree murder charges in Macon County Circuit Court in 2014 and been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The man had been paroled in December of 2020 and the affidavit said police encountered him again on the evening of Feb. 5 when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle he was riding in for a traffic violation on Pershing Road.

Officer David Dailey, who signed the affidavit, said the vehicle stopped briefly before accelerating away. Police broke off the chase “due to safety concerns based on the vehicle’s speed” but found it again a short time later when it was involved in an accident on Water Street near Mound Road.

The occupants of the vehicle fled but the man was soon discovered nearby and arrested. “Officer Christopher Skalon arrived on scene and noticed the front passenger window was down, despite it being extremely cold outside,” added Dailey.

Police suspected something had been thrown out of the vehicle and retraced its path during the pursuit. Dailey said they found pieces of a .40 caliber handgun scattered over the road in the 3400 block of North Water Street. It was the State Police Crime Lab analysis of those pieces that led to the match with the man.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

