DNA links gun to man involved in Decatur crash, police report

DECATUR — Some nine months after a handgun was found pinned under the roof of a car that had flipped over in a crash, a Decatur man was arrested by police on a weapons charge.

The 20-year-old man was one of four people riding in the vehicle when it crashed on March 5 at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Center Street.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said DNA evidence submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab came back in September with a positive link between the suspect and the Sig Sauer 9mm handgun; police found and arrested the man Nov. 5. Decatur Police Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit, said the odds in favor of the man’s DNA being linked to the gun worked out to a ratio of one in “480 sextillion,” or a trillion billion.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a firearm.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.