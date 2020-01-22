Do you have type O blood? You can help fill a shortage in Central Illinois

About donating blood

HOW LONG IT TAKES: 45 minutes to one hour, which includes the prep work and rest time.

WHAT'S NEEDED: A photo I.D. or blood donor card is required.

WHO CAN: Basic eligibility requirements for blood donation include an age limit of 17 and older, a minimum weight of 110 pounds and the person must be in general good health.

MORE INFO: RedCrossBlood.org or (800) 733-2767