Do you have type O blood? You can help fill a shortage in Central Illinois
featured
CENTRAL ILLINOIS HEALTH | HOW TO HELP
CRITICAL SHORTAGE

{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS — Flu season and winter weather have taken a toll on the Central Illinois blood supply — and now help is needed to restock. 

The American Red Cross is reporting a shortage of all types, but especially type O. There is a three-day supply for patient emergencies and medical treatment. 

O-Positive blood is often in short supply and in high demand. It is the most common and can be used on anyone with a positive blood type. 

"This time of year is always difficult for keeping blood on the shelves. It begins with the holidays, and the weather always compounds the problem," said Mary Brant, Red Cross spokeswoman.

The Red Cross needs to collect 13,000 units of blood to maintain an adequate supply for the hospitals it serves. It typically strives for a five-day supply.

The Central Illinois Community Blood Services are encouraging the public to give. “Donations are greatly needed to help the blood supply recover from losses during the holiday season,” the agency stated. “The donation rate drops by about 20 percent.”

Aubrey Ramlow, 36, works in the medical field and gave blood Wednesday afternoon at the drive in Lincoln.

“You are saving lives,” she said. “And I have O-Positive, so they are always wanting my blood.”

The Red Cross estimates that every two seconds someone in the United States will need blood. One pint can save three lives and 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, yet only 10 percent do.

For 50 years, blood donation centers have been celebrating January as the National Volunteer Blood Donor Month. This time of year was chosen because the blood supplies are often dangerously low in January.

“The demand for blood is constant and so is our gratitude for the donors who provide our blood supply during National Volunteer Blood Donor Month and throughout the year,” said Holly Yates, associate director of donor relations at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Jeff Short, 58, gives blood every 58 days in the Lincoln area. He said his father benefited from Red Cross services while he was a soldier in the Korean War. His mother also worked at blood banks. “So I’ve given since 1978,” he said.

Carol Mills, 69, also gives blood on a regular basis for much of the same reason. “My mother always said the Red Cross was very good to my dad when he was in the service,” she said.

“They always answered questions when no one else did,” Short said about the agency’s connection with the military. “They were the contact point.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Argenta

Jan. 31: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Argenta Oreana High School, 500 North Main St.

Feb. 4: 1:45-6 p.m., Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 West Elm

Bethany

Feb. 11: 1-6 p.m., Bethany Fire Station, Route 121

Cerro Gordo

Feb 22: 7 a.m.-noon, Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E. North St.

Lincoln

Feb. 19: noon-5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Road

Decatur

Jan. 25: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

Jan. 28: noon-6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

Jan. 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloodmobile at Richland Community College, One College Park

Jan. 29: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bloodmobile at St.Patrick School, 412 Jackson St.

Jan. 31: noon-6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

Feb. 4: noon-6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

Feb. 7: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Teresa High School, 2710 North Water St.

Feb. 11: noon-6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St.

Feb. 17: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court

Feb. 18: noon-6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Mount Zion

Jan. 28: noon-6 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 400 N. Whitetail Circle

