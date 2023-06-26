DECATUR — An armed Decatur drug dealer who told police he made thousands of dollars selling “dog food” — street slang for heroin — has been sent to prison for 15 years.

Jechelle D. Hendrix, 35, took a plea deal that saw him admit a charge of armed violence in Macon County Circuit Court. Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss a charge of being an armed habitual criminal as well as charges of drug dealing and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said Hendrix had been arrested Feb. 14 in the 2200 block of North 40th Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force; he had been sought on unrelated charges of home invasion.

Officers searching his car found he had been armed with a .38 caliber revolver and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol fitted with an extended magazine.

“Hendrix also estimated he had approximately 27 grams of ‘D’ or ‘Dog Food’, which is street slang for heroin,” said Detective Jason Hesse, who signed the affidavit.

“Hendrix advised that after purchasing the heroin, he would profit $2,000 after he sells it.”

A check of his criminal record shows that Hendrix has previous convictions out of Macon County for possession of a weapon by a felon and drug dealing.

Hendrix had been pleading not guilty to his latest charges and was due to face a jury trial June 12. But he appeared in court that day to say he had changed his mind and wanted to go ahead with the plea deal.

In passing sentence, Griffith said Hendrix would receive day for day credit as he served his time. He also agreed to recommend the defendant for substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.

