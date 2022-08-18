Dog's death leads to Decatur man getting punched, police report

DECATUR — The owner of a dog that escaped a kennel, ran away and got run over and killed didn’t take the animal’s death lightly; police say he punched the man who had been looking after his pet and threatened him with a gun.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the violence happened June 6 and officers found and arrested the suspect, known by the nickname “Big D,” on Wednesday morning. The 35-year-old defendant faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

The 71-year-old victim is quoted as telling police that he had been looking after the dog in an attempt to breed it with his own pet dog. But the visiting dog burrowed out of its backyard kennel, escaped and was killed in a vehicle collision.

“(The victim) stated Big D arrived at his residence and confronted him in the front yard area about the dog’s death,” said Officer Alex Amaya who signed the affidavit.

“(The victim) advised as he attempted to explain the situation to Big D and show him how the dog burrowed out, Big D struck him on the left side of his face with a closed fist. (The victim) stated Big D also displayed a black handgun after punching him in an effort to intimidate him.”

Amaya said police observed “swelling and a laceration” to the left side of the victim’s face which confirmed he had been hit. Police said they recognized the attacker from the victim’s description and the victim later identified Big D from a photo lineup.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that the defendant remained incarcerated with bail set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $100,000.

If he makes bail, the conditions order him to stay away from the victim and his home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.