Doherty's releases statement after being shut down by health department

"We regret to inform you that we have temporarily been shut down by the health department. We’ve had a contract with the same pest control company for many years and they treat the building twice a month. They were last here on Tuesday, May 11th. This company has failed to properly protect us from pests, due to inadequate chemicals or faulty chemical application, and they have been terminated. A new pest control company has been hired and assures us that we will be ready to reopen tomorrow afternoon or Saturday morning. Please know that we are taking this very seriously and we appreciate your patience. We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our customers for their faithful support of our family business. It is ONLY because of our customers that we have proudly served the Decatur community for over 15 years."