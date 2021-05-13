Doherty's releases statement after being shut down by health department

Update to this story: Doherty's Pubs and Pins posted the following statement on Facebook:
"We regret to inform you that we have temporarily been shut down by the health department. We’ve had a contract with the same pest control company for many years and they treat the building twice a month. They were last here on Tuesday, May 11th. This company has failed to properly protect us from pests, due to inadequate chemicals or faulty chemical application, and they have been terminated. A new pest control company has been hired and assures us that we will be ready to reopen tomorrow afternoon or Saturday morning. Please know that we are taking this very seriously and we appreciate your patience. We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our customers for their faithful support of our family business. It is ONLY because of our customers that we have proudly served the Decatur community for over 15 years."
DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department temporarily closed Doherty's Pubs and Pins at 242 E. William St. in Decatur, due to a cockroach infestation, document show.
The Herald & Review attempted to reach the restaurant by phone with no success.
According to the health inspection report, an inspector visited the restaurant on Thursday after receiving a customer complaint on May 5.
During the inspection of the kitchen area, live cockroach activity was found in various areas, including floors, baseboards and walls, as well as cooling units, prep areas and hot holding wells, the report said.
The dining area inspection noted dead cockroaches on the floor and under booths.
"Due to infestation of cockroaches and increased risk of the spread of foodborne illness, location is closed immediately and recognized as an imminent health hazard," the health inspection report said.
Before the restaurant is allowed to reopen, the staff must eliminate the pests, increase the sanitation measures and submit a corrective plan to the health department. An inspection fee of $250 is required to reopen the restaurant.
