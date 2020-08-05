Domestic violence, child abuse calls spike, Decatur groups say

DECATUR — Stay-at-home orders, closed businesses and isolation are the perfect situation for a domestic abuser.
“Domestic violence is all about power and control, so what better time than this to use power and control?” said Teri Ducy, domestic violence program director at Dove Inc. in Decatur. “They're not able to leave home or get out and about.”
On March 17, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the first stay-at-home orders, Ducy said, Dove's shelter had only one resident, which is highly unusual. That person was in the process of getting her own place.
“We shut down the shelter and had it cleaned from top to bottom,” Ducy said. “All of our work was done remotely by staff from home and we had a plan. There were people doing on call, still answering the 24-hour hotline numbers in all five counties, doing legal advocacy for orders of protection, doing on the phone counseling for any of those in crisis.”
Between March 17 and when the shelter reopened on June 29, Dove sheltered a total of 33 adults and 15 kids, putting them up in a motel because the shelter was closed. They facilitated 99 orders of protection in those weeks, when the previous year's total for the whole year was 322.
“We knew things were going to spike, we just knew they were going to,” Ducy said. “When victims are in their home and with the perpetrator, they can't call police. All their support systems are gone. That's a prime time for an abuser. One of their main tactics is isolation, so this was perfect timing for them to have more power and control over their victim.”
With schools and businesses closed, domestic violence victims had no way to get away from their abusers, and children were also isolated at home watching and possibly also suffering from the abuse, she said.
Julia Livingston, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates, said the same is true of child abuse cases.
“Many people thought that it was a good thing that the number of hotline calls had gone down by 60% in Macon County during the shutdown,” Livingston said. “We knew that was not good news. The decrease in calls wasn't because abuse was no longer happening, but rather no one was around to be seeing it and reporting it.”
Now the number of calls have spiked, as Dove's have, and Livingston believes they will continue to be high.
“We all have concerns with the children not being back at school in person,” she said. “Teachers are some of the number one reporters of abuse and neglect. It will fall on the entire community to be more aware of what is going on in the lives of the children around them – students via virtual learning, neighbors, in home and out of home, (other) children in the family.”
Help is available, Ducy said, and if the victim can't reach out for help, it takes friends and family to do it for them.
“We can assume all day that people know about our services, but it boggles my mind how many people don't,” Ducy said. “We've been doing this since 1980, and still people who don't know we're here. If anybody knows anyone, or they themselves are in a domestic violence situation, and it does not have to be only physical. Domestic violence involves emotional and verbal abuse that an be just as damaging. Reach out, because help is available. There's never a justifiable reason why someone has to go through abuse.”
