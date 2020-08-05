Domestic violence, child abuse calls spike, Decatur groups say

Now the number of calls have spiked, as Dove's have, and Livingston believes they will continue to be high.

“We all have concerns with the children not being back at school in person,” she said. “Teachers are some of the number one reporters of abuse and neglect. It will fall on the entire community to be more aware of what is going on in the lives of the children around them – students via virtual learning, neighbors, in home and out of home, (other) children in the family.”

Help is available, Ducy said, and if the victim can't reach out for help, it takes friends and family to do it for them.

“We can assume all day that people know about our services, but it boggles my mind how many people don't,” Ducy said. “We've been doing this since 1980, and still people who don't know we're here. If anybody knows anyone, or they themselves are in a domestic violence situation, and it does not have to be only physical. Domestic violence involves emotional and verbal abuse that an be just as damaging. Reach out, because help is available. There's never a justifiable reason why someone has to go through abuse.”

