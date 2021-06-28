Donald Trump sends letter to Oberheim family

The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout last week.
Clay Jackson
MONTICELLO —
The family of fallen Champaign police officer and Decatur native Christopher Oberheim received an unexpected message in the mail — a letter from former President Donald Trump.
“This is how you respect an officer who was killed in the line of duty,” Amber Oberheim posted Monday on Facebook, along with an image of the letter. “Christopher would have been completely blown away!”
The signed letter dated June 19 begins: “Our grateful nation will never forget the courage, commitment, and bravery of your beloved husband, Officer Chris Oberheim.
“The men and women of law enforcement are steadfast reminders of the true source of American greatness and glory. They honorably uphold their oath to protect and serve their community and our country each day – even in the face of unimaginable danger.
“Your husband’s unwavering dedication to service above self will forever be a proud part of the Champaign and Decatur Police Departments. He will always be remembered for his last full measure of devotion as a true, American hero.
“Melania and I pray that God’s grace grants you, Avery, Addison, Aubrey, and Hannah continued peace and comfort.”
Oberheim, 44, of Monticello, was fatally shot May 19 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex.
Oberheim, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate, was in law enforcement for 21 years, starting with the Decatur Police Department. He received two medals of valor.
PHOTOS: Family, friends gather in Decatur for fallen officer's funeral
People walk up the flag line drive the burial site of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim at Monticello Cemetery in Monticello, Illinois, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
ROBIN SCHOLZ, THE NEWS-GAZETTE
Cheryl and Dick Wetherell of Monticello, wait along the funeral procession route for slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim in Monticello, Illinois. Their neighbors placed a patriotic wreath along the road in honor of the Oberheim family and other police officers.
Donnette Beckett
A State Police motorcycle contingent escorts the hearse down State Street in Monticello to the cemetery during the procession and burial of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim.
ROBIN SCHOLZ, THE NEWS-GAZETTE
A family stands at attention Wednesday as the hearse carrying the earthly remains of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim passes along State Street in Monticello, Illinois.
ROBIN SCHOLZ, THE NEWS-GAZETTE
