Donald Trump sends letter to Oberheim family

The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout last week. 

MONTICELLO — The family of fallen Champaign police officer and Decatur native Christopher Oberheim received an unexpected message in the mail — a letter from former President Donald Trump.

“This is how you respect an officer who was killed in the line of duty,” Amber Oberheim posted Monday on Facebook, along with an image of the letter. “Christopher would have been completely blown away!”

Trump letter to Oberheim family

Amber Oberheim shared an image on Facebook of a letter sent to her family by former President Donald Trump offering his condolences following the death of her husband, Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim, while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The signed letter dated June 19 begins: “Our grateful nation will never forget the courage, commitment, and bravery of your beloved husband, Officer Chris Oberheim.

“The men and women of law enforcement are steadfast reminders of the true source of American greatness and glory. They honorably uphold their oath to protect and serve their community and our country each day – even in the face of unimaginable danger.

“Your husband’s unwavering dedication to service above self will forever be a proud part of the Champaign and Decatur Police Departments. He will always be remembered for his last full measure of devotion as a true, American hero.

“Melania and I pray that God’s grace grants you, Avery, Addison, Aubrey, and Hannah continued peace and comfort.”

Oberheim, 44, of Monticello, was fatally shot May 19 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex.

Oberheim, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate, was in law enforcement for 21 years, starting with the Decatur Police Department. He received two medals of valor.

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

